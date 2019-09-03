Charges against NAM 1 has increased from 13 to 61

The State has amended the charges against the Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah.

The embattled CEO who is known as NAM 1 was facing 13 different charges at an Accra Circuit Court.

However, his charges have increased by 48, making it 61.

The charges include defrauding by false pretences, abetment to defraud by false pretences, carrying deposit business without a licence, abetment of sale of minerals without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, abetment to the unlawful deposit-taking, unlawful deposit-taking and money laundering.

NAM 1, his wife, Ms Rose Tetteh; and his sister, Ms Benedicta Mensah, of using Menzgold as a tool to defraud more than 16,000 people of GH¢1,680,920,000.

He has, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

