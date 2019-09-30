CEO of Atta Mills Institute takes GES to the cleaners over Sexuality Education

The Chief Executive Officer of Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has taken a swipe at the Ghana Education Service over what he described as an attempt to brainwash the minds of Ghanaian children through the comprehensive sexuality education introduced in the new curriculum.

Social media has been awash with comments over the introduction of the new curriculum with some men of Good describing it as a ‘’satanic agenda’’.

Others have also described it as an attempt to teach Ghanaian children to appreciate gay, lesbianism, and transgender issues as normal when these things are against our culture and value systems.

The latest to join critics is Mr. Anyidoho, who believes the GES could have introduced better topics to make Ghanaian children responsible.

An agitated Koku Anyidoho was worried the GES failed to highlight the issue of open defecation; a situation, which has placed Ghana on the map as the second country in the world faced by this challenge.

He is questioning if as a parent, he would be forced to help his children understand the issues of LGBT at home.

‘’Ghana is ranking 2nd in the disgraceful arena of open defecation per an existing WHO Report and instead of the Government of the day focusing on giving our children a better environment to live in, they want to brainwash infants with some so-called comprehensive sexual education? So, as a parent, am I supposed to help my kids with homework on LGBT rights? Damn!!!, he wrote.

Ghana and the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization launched the CSE programme this year in a bid to empower adolescents and young people to deepen their scope of existing activities to attain a CSE.

Known as the Our right, Our lives, Our Future (O³), CSE is supported by the governments of Sweden and Ireland.

It is being implemented in Ghana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe for effective delivery of quality comprehensive sexuality programmes.

Beginning next year, pupils in all public schools in Ghana including five-year-olds, will be taught CSE.

The aim, the GES maintains is empowered with values that would protect them from sexual harassment.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

