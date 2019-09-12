CEO of Atta-Mills Institute pays a courtesy call on new Editor of Graphic

The Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), Mr. Koku Anyidoho, has paid a courtesy call on Mr. Kobby Asmah, the newly appointed Editor of the Daily Graphic to congratulate him on his elevation and also to officially introduce the Atta-Mills Institute to his Organisation.

The CEO and the newly appointed Editor had a very fruitful discussion the best ways forward as “we strive to build a Better Ghana”, told Rainbowradioonline.com.

As a media man, Mr. Anyidoho took the opportunity to visit the Newsroom and interacted with, Samuel Doe Ablordepy, the News Editor, Rosalind Amoh & Vance Azu, Deputy News Editors, Maurice Quansah, Graphic Sports Editor, Benoni Okine, Business Desk Editor, and Adjoa Serwaa Bonsu, Graphic Showbiz Editor.









The mindset agenda

The Atta-Mills Institute recently organized its Maiden Edition of the Atta-Mills Institute Seminar Series

The Seminar Series was held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 4.30pm at the Auditorium of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Speakers invited to the event were Kenneth Ghartey, a law lecturer at the Lancaster University, East Legon; Nene Kassai VIII known in private life as Nene Mike Gizo

The Institute is set up as non-governmental and non-profit, Policy Brainbox with a social democratic orientation.

With a Mindset Transformational approach to shaping and driving the discourse of nation-building, we are focused on creating a centre of, research, learning, and information dissemination anchored to the ideas/ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills, Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, between 1996-2000 and 2009-2012, respectively.

As the first and only Fulbright Scholar to have become President of any Nation; John Evans Atta-Mills was an accomplished, academic, educationist, scholar, teacher, sports enthusiast, sportsman, sports administrator, statesman, politician, and, public servant.

The Atta Mills Institute is currently embarking on a Mindset Transformation Agenda to make sure legacies of the late Atta Mills will not be forgotten.









A team has been put in place to ensure the successful implementation of the Mindset Transformation Agenda with regards to the legacies of the late President.

The Institute has consistently charged Ghanaians to emulate the gestures of the late President in making the Ghana a center of excellence.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

