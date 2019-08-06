Celebrated author Toni Morrison dies

The Nobel Prize-winning US author Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88.

The Morrison family confirmed “with profound sadness” that Morrison had died “following a short illness”.

The author of 11 novels, she won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1993, having published her first novel, The Bluest Eye, in 1970.

Her book Beloved told the story of a female African-American slave and was made into a film starring Oprah Winfrey in 1998.

Morrison once said: “We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”

The Morrison family statement said the “extremely devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt” had “passed away peacefully last night [5 August] surrounded by family and friends”.

“The consummate writer who treasured the written word, whether her own, her students or others, she read voraciously and was most at home when writing,” it continued.

“Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life.”

The family added: “While we would like to thank everyone who knew and loved her, personally or through her work, for their support at this difficult time, we ask for privacy as we mourn this loss to our family.

“We will share information in the near future about how we will celebrate Toni’s incredible life.”

