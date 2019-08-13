Business Development Ministry has created 4,000 Jobs-Minister

The Minister for Business Development, Dr. Mohammed Awal has highlighted various initiatives embarked on by the Ministry to develop and improve the entrepreneurial capacity of Ghanaians particularly the youth in order to create jobs and wealth.

He addressed the media on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, where he said over 10, 000 young people have been impacted from the Capacity Building and funding for Young Entrepreneurs.

According to him, 75 Domes have been built at Dawhenya to train young entrepreneurs in Agri business under the Green Business (Domes) project.

The Minister said 4,000 jobs have been created from the Presidential Business Support Programme.

He said the government was planning to introduce a policy guideline on entrepreneurship and stated that: “The overall goal of the policy is to support economic growth through the development of entrepreneurship and innovative programmes that create more jobs, generate more income, and help to reduce poverty”

He said the policy also aims to create and strengthen an entrepreneurial environment.

The minister said this was achieved through various initiatives and key interventions instituted by his ministry to improve the entrepreneurial capacity of Ghanaians, particularly the youth, in order to create jobs and wealth.

He said some of the interventions include the Presidential Business Support Programme (PBSP) which has provided structured entrepreneurship and business development training for young entrepreneurs.

Consequently, 7,000 young entrepreneurs were trained under the PBSP with 1,350 receiving funding in 2017.

Dr Awal said under the second phase of the PBSP, 12,000 applicants received training and additional technical support, mentorship and business advisory services.

He added that 3,000 out of the 12,000 trainees will receive seed capital of between GHS10,000 and GHS100,000 per applicant with 10% interest per annum.

He also stated that 2,000 entrepreneurs across the country have been provided with entrepreneurship training under the Young Entrepreneurs Programme.

Other programmes by the Ministry of Business Development include green businesses, building entrepreneurship culture amongst the youth (SEI), the Presidential Pitch as well as capacity building and funding for women entrepreneurs & women entrepreneurs with disability.

The minister said the ministry hopes to create micro-enterprises in all the 16 regions to support young entrepreneurs and also train 2,000 head porters (kayayei) to improve their business skills.

They also plan to roll out a programme to build the capacity of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and other stakeholders to support business development activities in their districts.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

