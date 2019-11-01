Brekuso Chief, Elders, Residents chase gov’t over poor roads

Chief of Berekuso, Odeefuo Oteng Korankye II, his elders and residents in Akuapem South Municipal District are up in arms with authorities in the area over the deplorable nature of their roads.

The traditional ruler said a stalled road project in the area has left a dusty road, a situation he lamented is having both financial and health implications on residents.

The situation he decried has left a deep landslide in the area, and if urgent steps are not taken, it will lead to a massive disaster,’ he warned.

He said motorists in the area are a hell of a time using the road.

According to the traditional ruler, taxis are at higher risk of falling into the landslide.

The Roads and Highways Ministry should take steps to repair the road before the diversion is done, he appealed.

He told Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kkwabena Asirifi, and Kwabena Agyapong that, the deplorable nature of the road has left the drivers frustrated.

As part of calls for a better road network, residents and drivers that ply that road have threatened to embark on a demonstration and block the road as well.

”We have planned a demonstration. The demonstration is aimed at pressing home our demand to have the road fixed. We have an international university, and because they are foreign students here, they have a negative picture of the area, and the country in general. ”

Some drivers also called on the government to fix the road for them else they would block it.

Odeefo Oteng Korankye II said a secondary school would soon be commissioned hence his appeal to have the road fixed.

He said investors who have plans of establishing businesses in the area have failed to do so due to the poor nature of the road.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

