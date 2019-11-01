General News

Brekuso Chief, Elders, Residents chase gov’t over poor roads

Chief of Berekuso, Odeefuo Oteng Korankye II, his elders and residents in Akuapem South Municipal District are up in arms with authorities in the area over the deplorable nature of their roads. 

The traditional ruler said a stalled road project in the area has left a dusty road, a situation he lamented is having both financial and health implications on residents.

The situation he decried has left a deep landslide in the area, and if urgent steps are not taken, it will lead to a massive disaster,’ he warned.

He said motorists in the area are a hell of a time using the road.

According to the traditional ruler, taxis are at higher risk of falling into the landslide.

The Roads and Highways Ministry should take steps to repair the road before the diversion is done, he appealed.

He told Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kkwabena Asirifi, and Kwabena Agyapong that, the deplorable nature of the road has left the drivers frustrated.

You might also like..

Where was your Evaluation Minister when the PDS saga…

We’re not conducting secret recruitment-GIS

As part of calls for a better road network, residents and drivers that ply that road have threatened to embark on a demonstration and block the road as well.

”We have planned a demonstration. The demonstration is aimed at pressing home our demand to have the road fixed. We have an international university, and because they are foreign students here, they have a negative picture of the area, and the country in general. ”

Some drivers also called on the government to fix the road for them else they would block it.

Odeefo Oteng Korankye II said a secondary school would soon be commissioned hence his appeal to have the road fixed.

He said investors who have plans of establishing businesses in the area have failed to do so due to the poor nature of the road.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Where was your Evaluation Minister when the PDS saga started? NDC man jabs Nana Addo

General News

We’re not conducting secret recruitment-GIS

General News

Construction of National Cathedral to start in March 2020-Board of Trustees

General News

NPP’s 1V1D a threat to the survival of NDC-NPP MP

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: