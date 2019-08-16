Business

BREAKING: BoG revokes licences of 23 Savings & Loans companies

0

The Bank of Ghana has has revoked the licences of twenty-three insolvent savings and loans companies and finance house companies.

The Bank of Ghana has also appointed Eric Nipah as a Receiver for the specified institutions in line with section 123 (2) of Act 930.

According to a statement from BoG, “The revocation of the licences of these institutions has become necessary because they are insolvent even after a reasonable period within which the Bank of Ghana has engaged with them in the hope that they would be recapitalized by their shareholders to return them to solvency.

You might also like..

CRM will not create unemployment-PRO, NPA

Veep commissions fertilizer manufacturing company under 1D1F

According to the central bank, the actions were taken pursuant to Section 123 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), which requires the Bank of Ghana to revoke the licence of a Bank or Specialised Deposit-Taking Institution (SDI) where the Bank of Ghana determines that the institution is insolvent.”

Continue Reading
You might also like
Business

CRM will not create unemployment-PRO, NPA

Business

Veep commissions fertilizer manufacturing company under 1D1F

Business

I’II establish a $10 million fund for graduates to create businesses-Akpaloo

Business

Ghana food exports face EU blacklist

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: