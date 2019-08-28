BREAKING: 3 Nigerians who shot and killed 2 police officers in Kasoa arrested

The police have apprehended the suspected robbers, who shot and killed two police officers in Kasoa few minutes ago.

The police arrested the suspected armed robbers, numbering three, at Kokobrite after a wild chase, Banahene Agyekum of Rainbow Radio reported.

Banahene Agyekum had earlier reported that one of the officer died on the spot whereas the second officer was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

According to him, the police where onboard a patrol vehicle with registration number GT 3832 whereas the suspected robbers used a Toyota Camry.

He said the police patrol vehicle was chasing the suspected robbers but upon reaching the KAF University Area, the suspected robbers stooped but did not come out of their vehicle.

The police then proceeded to the car but the suspected robbers open fired on the officers immediately.

He said over 1, 500 residents in Kasoa are currently at the Kasoa Divisional Police Command to catch a glimpse of the suspects who he said are Nigerians.

He said the suspected robbers shot the police officers in the head and other parts of their bodies.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

