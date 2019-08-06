Brazilian gang leader tries to escape prison dressed as his daughter

A Brazilian gang leader tried to escape from prison by dressing up as his daughter as she visited him behind bars, authorities have said.

Clauvino da Silva, known as “Shorty”, was wearing a silicon mask, glasses and a long dark-haired wig.

He was also wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of doughnuts on it as he tried to escape the prison in Rio de Janeiro.

The city’s state secretary of prison administration released photos of da Silva in his disguise after the failed attempt.

They also shared a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name.



Officials said the gang leader’s nervousness gave him away as he tried to leave the prison.

His plan was apparently to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the jail.

Source: Skynews



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

