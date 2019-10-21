General News

Boy, 13, found dead in a river at Awutu Breku

The body of a 13-year-old boy has been discovered in a river at Awutu Breku in the Central Region.

Some residents have alleged that the boy whose name was only given as Emma was killed and dumped in the river.

But the District Police Command says they suspect the boy might have drowned in an attempt to swim in the river.

Chief Inspector Prince Tamakloe speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare said the body was discovered in the river.

He said the team saw a shirt belonging to the deceased on a bridge along the river which points to the fact that the deceased might have drowned contrary to claims that he was murdered.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

