BoG dismisses staff over bribery & corruption

The

Bank of Ghana (BoG), has dismissed one of its staff, Mr Gilbert Addy, over an allegation of bribery and

corruption.

The BoG said it has discovered that a ‘’secret and

corrupt’’ payments were made to the dismissed staff by Sibton Switch Systems, a

mother company of Sibton Communications.

A

statement issued by the central bank on Friday said “The Bank of Ghana

has today dismissed an official, Mr Gilbert Addy, for gross misconduct in

relation to corrupt transactions and for accepting bribes in connection with

the award of a contract to Sibton Switch Systems Limited in 2016 by the

previous Management of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).”

“Bank statements have revealed that secret and corrupt payments of GH¢410,000.00 were made by Sibton Switch Systems Limited and its parent company Sibton Communications Limited to Mr Gilbert Addy at the Bank of Ghana via a shelf company GIB JUST Systems Limited, which was owned by him. Indeed, he was listed as Director and Shareholder of the Company.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

