Black Wonders slam gov’t for failing to provide funds for them to participate in Deaf Football Tournament

Executive Chairman for the National Deaf Football Team (Black Wonders) Festus Annan, has expressed pain at the failure of the Sports Ministry to sponsor their activities in the upcoming tournament in Sierra Leon.



Speaking in an interview with Rainbow Sports he said the team presented its budget to the National Sports Authority in June and yet, the budget has not been approved.



He said although the National Deaf Team has won two international trophies for the nation, it has been neglected.



He disclosed to Rainbow Radio the team would be moving out of the country to Sierra Leone in buses for the tournament.



‘’They are travelling by bus; four days to Sierra Leone to represent Ghana. We have complained and yet nobody has responded.’’



He said the team has spent two-week in a camp without authorities giving them even a bag of water, whereas t5here was also no electricity where they were lodging.



He painfully said the team is using dried coconut to conduct drills for the team because they lack the needed logistics for their activities.



Mr. Annan said the team is expected to use two buses at a cost of GHc40, 000 which was eleven done at a negotiated price.

The team he also indicated need $10,000 as the cost for accommodation, breakfast, launch and dinner, which is spread at $45 per head.



The tournament he explained will afford them an opportunity to qualify for the World Tournament but the Sports Ministry has neglected them.

The contingent is made up of 18 players, three technical handlers and three management officials.



By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

