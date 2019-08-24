Banking Crisis: We’re pursuing 115 civil & criminal cases-BoG

Contrary to claims that persons who caused the collapse of some financial institutions have been left off the hook, the Bank of Ghana says there are ongoing criminal and civil cases filed against some persons involved in the saga.

Speaking on Newsfile on the Joynews Channel, Elliot Amoako, Deputy Director-Banking Supervision at the Bank of Ghana said the central bank has referred 63 criminal and 52 civil cases to the various bodies in the country for appropriate actions to be taken.

He said the cases including the 52 are ones on recoveries.

Mr. Amoako noted the central bank has not relaxed but was on the cases ensuring that the proper action is taken against those who caused the mess in the banking sector.

The Bank of Ghana says it has completed its clean-up exercise of the banking and specialized deposit-taking (SDI), and non-banking financial institutions (NBFI) sectors.

This was contained in a detailed statement issued by the central bank announcing the revocation of licences of 23 savings and loans companie today {Thursday].

The statement from the BoG said ”the Bank of Ghana has with effect from today, completed the clean-up of the banking, specialized deposit-taking (SDI), and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) sectors which began in August 2017.”

According to the BoG, it has revoked the licences of 9 universal banks, 347 microfinance companies, 39 microcredit companies, 15 savings and loans companies, eight finance house companies, and two non-bank institutions.

The statement said: ”This follows the revocation of the licences of nine (9) universal banks, 347 microfinance companies (of which 155 had already ceased operations), 39 micro credit companies/money lenders (10 of which had already ceased operations), 15 savings and loans companies, eight (8) finance house companies, and two (2) non-bank financial institutions that had already ceased operations.”

The bank has assured the public it will continue to maintain discipline in the sector saying: ”The Bank of Ghana is committed to ensuring that the banking, SDI, and NBFI sectors remain resilient, inclusive, and supportive of Ghana’s economic growth trajectory. To ensure that the remaining institutions remain resilient going forward, the Bank of Ghana will remain vigilant, intensify on-site examinations and enforcement actions including the application of sanctions for non-compliance with statutory, prudential and other requirements, and ensure that early warning signs of distress are mitigated by regulated institutions expeditiously. The Bank of Ghana will also work with ARB Apex Bank to reposition the rural and community banking sector, to enable them to better support rural economic development. Furthermore, the Bank of Ghana and the Government of Ghana will also launch the commencement of operations of the Ghana Deposit Protection Scheme in September 2019 to further strengthen protection of depositors’ interests. ”

