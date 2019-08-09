Ban on GMC lifted

Government has lifted the ban placed on the Ghana Manganese Company following alleged nonpayment of taxes and price manipulation has been lifted.

This was after the management of the company held a meeting with the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh.

Operations at the company are expected to start soon.

Meanwhile, a committee has been put in place to look into claims by some workers that t the Ghana Revenue Authority owes them up to 20 million dollars in VAT revenue.

Background

Government on Monday ordered the shutdown of operations of the Ghana Manganese Company Limited.

This is due to alleged nonpayment of taxes and price manipulation between the periods of 2010 to 2017.

The company has been under investigation since February 2019 after preliminary checks of its finances revealed several infractions.

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh at the press conference said:

“GMCL has not shown strong commitment to value addition in particular. There are also defaults by the company in the payment of annual minerals rights fees in excess of 4 million dollars. These and several infractions give me no option as the sector Minister than to close down the operations of GMCL.”

“The company is therefore instructed to stop all mining exploration and export of minerals effective 6th August 2019. The Ministry together with the Minerals Commission and other relevant stakeholders will immediately commence discussions with Ghana Manganese to resolve this and other outstanding issues in the course of the shutdown.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal













