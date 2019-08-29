BAF Sponsors free NHIS Registration, Renewal for Kwahu East residents

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation has enrolled over one thousand ageing and vulnerable children on to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) free-off-charge. The registration and renewal exercise was organized by BAF for individuals from about five electoral areas within the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The five electoral areas from which the beneficiaries were selected are, Miaso, Ankoma, Sempoa, Oframase, and Dwerebease-Onyemso were selected after thorough need-assessment.

Since its inception, BAF has undertaken numerous interventions that promote the health of people within its catchment area while also increasing access to quality health services thereby relieving the marginalized in society from the impoverishing effects of huge medical bills.

Speaking at the launch, Hilary Konadu Awuah, the manager, Health and Sport at the Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF), emphasized the importance of access to quality health care. He praised the collaborative manner with which, the officials of Mpraeso National Health Insurance Authority teamed up with the Foundation to register children under 17 years and the ageing in society.

Healthcare being an essential component in the development of every community makes the provision of the free NHIS enrolment more than welcomed news.

“As a Foundation, we are happy that more poor and vulnerable people would get access to quality health care through this initiative.”

Mr. Awuah thus implored all the beneficiaries to take advantage of the exercise to improve their health conditions.

The leader of the NHIS team, Mr. Karikari Agyemang, urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the exercise to improve on their health care. Some beneficiaries who could not hide their joy over the exercise and eulogized the foundation for bringing health care closer to them.

“We are very grateful; we thank Bryan Acheampong Foundation and everyone who came here to support us, since we have our NHIS we can now visit hospital any time we are not feeling fine,” Aisha Alhassan a beneficiary remarked.

About Us;

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation is a renowned Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that leads the development agenda of Kwahu East District to generate and distribute resources equitably to improve on the living conditions of the people through the comprehensive implementation of our programmes and to be a model district in leading sustainable development and reduce poverty.



Source: a.sarfo@bryanacheampongfoundation.com

