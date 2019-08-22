BAF launches free distribution of farm tools support to 1,665 farmers

The Bryan Acheampong Foundation (BAF) has launched a free distribution of farm tools support to over 1,665 farmers within the Kwahu East District in the Eastern Region.



The manager, livelihood empowerment at the foundation, Mr. Anthony Mankona, said the tools wellington boots and cutlasses worth GHC 106,568.00. he said this will enhance farming activities by enabling farmers undertake effective farming practices and serve as a farm motivation package for farmers to boost their production.



“At least 80 percent of farm activities enhance through the supply of improved farm tools, leading to at least 80 percent improvement in farm production and maintenance”. Mr. Mankona explained.



The District Chief Executive of the area, Hon. Isaac Agyarpong, launching the programme expressed his gratitude to BAF for the farm tools support to farmers. He disclosed that, BAF has done a lot of interventions in the district for just two years in operation, thrift shop for the ageing, youth-in-apprenticeship, free distribution of school uniforms just to mention a few.



The district MoFA director, Mr. Isaac Kwesi Qwaah Mensah, thanked the Bryan Acheampong Foundation for a worthy cause and charged the farmers in the district to work hard to increase yield.

The leader of the Kwahu East district farmers Association, Mr. Kwadwo Agyei expressed his personal joy in the distribution of the farm tools support them.

Bryan Acheampong Foundation is a renowned Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that leads the development agenda of Kwahu East District to generate and distribute resources equitably to improve on the living conditions of the people through comprehensive implementation of our programmes, and to be a model district in leading sustainable development and reduce poverty.

