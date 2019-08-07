Badu Kobi was wrong but people should stop insulting him – Okyeame Kwame

Ghana’s legendary rap doctor, Okyeame Kwame known in real life as Kwame Nsiah-Apau has advised Ghanaians to stop insulting Prophet Badu Kobi despite the fact that he was wrong with his ethnocentric comments.

The rap doctor, who is well noted for his music and humanitarian projects, condemned the Prophet for his statement he made against some tribes in Ghana.

In his view, the man of Good failed to apply what he [Kwame] termed as the interpretative understanding in psychology.

According to him, although the ethnocentric comments he made were his personal views, they were wrong and divisive but insisted the insults were not the best.

‘’We need to go beyond insulting people for expressing their opinion. He expressed an opinion but if you disagree with him, you don’t insult him. I did not agree with him. However, we don’t have to insult him,’’ he noted.

Prophet Kobi at a sermon described women from certain tribes as unwise and unmarriageable and admonished prospective husbands to avoid marrying from those tribes.



He told his congregation that: “Fanti women are foolish sometimes and Ewes too are doormats. But for Ashanti women no!… If you marry Ashanti lady, you have imported problem for yourself forever. I have done research and it is so and I’ll never marry an Ashanti woman…”

Scores of women disrupted church activities with protests on Sunday, 4 August 2019 at the Glorious Wave Ministries International Church in Accra, founded and headed by Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

The group embarked on the action to demand a retraction and apology from the leader of the church, but the man of God has refused to apologise.

By: Christopher Ranson

