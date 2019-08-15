Awutu Senya ‘marries’ America’s EWB & conceive Solar Energy

Through the facilitation of Awutu Senya West constituency legislator, Hon. George Nenni Andah Kojo, the Obrachire Senior High Technical School (OSTECH) is expected to enjoy power generated via the solar panel.

The project is in collaboration with American base non-profit organization, Engineers Without Borders (EWB). After the Member of Parliament (MP) had secured the deal, District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Stephen K. Quaye engaged personnel of EWB at the school’s premises on Tuesday 13/08/19 together with other stakeholders to break grounds for the project.

EWB is a non-profit organization that partners developing communities to improve the quality of life of the people.

The group is in Ghana specifically to construct a Solar Power System at OSTECH within the Awutu Senya West constituency of the Central Region. Obrachire is the second community in Ghana to receive such intervention from EWB

The solar system is expected to support the power needs of the school, including the unique cooking system at the school’s pantry to have a constant supply of power.

The project seeks to train local volunteers to acquire knowledge in the solar system installation and to ensure the power system will be maintained to serve its purpose.

The facility is tipped for commissioning and handed over within a week.

The DCE revealing his excitement over the move said “I am happy that we are able to partner EWB to bring this facility to Obrachire and hopefully the success of this project will give a reason for other communities to benefit from the partnership with EWB. I call on the beneficiary community to adopt a maintenance culture, for the sustenance of power supply from the facility”.

By: Daniel Asuku

