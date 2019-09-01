Attram De Visser Soccer Academy, Winners of Division 2 league pays a courtesy call on Rainbow Radio CEO

Winners of the Greater Accra Division 2 League, Attram De Visser Soccer Academy (ADVSA) has paid a courtesy call on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rainbow Radio International, Dr Mac Amoah.

The team led by their Head Coach, Godwin Attram, expressed his profound appreciation to the CEO for the support the team has received from the station.

He i9ndicated the station has provided a platform for his academy to always promote their activities.

The CEO on his part commended the team for their victory especially when 86 teams participated in the tournament.

He encouraged the team to do their best and continue to shine.

To the players, he admonished them to be disciplined, hard-working and committed to what they do.

The academy beat Charity Stars on Saturday to emerge as winners of the tournament.

The Attram De Visser Soccer Academy was founded in June 2010 by Piet de Visser and Godwin Attram. Piet and Godwin started the football academy with the idea to create future opportunities for underprivileged children. They want to achieve this trough football, education and health facilities. The academy focuses on children in Africa and Ghana in particular.

The Attram De Visser Soccer Academy is located in the capital of Ghana, Accra. The sports complex has an artificial field, a living and sleeping area, a restaurant and a pharmacy.

The Attram De Visser Soccer Academy believes that the future of underprivileged children can be improved by creating an offering opportunities through the combination of football, education and health care.

Achievements 2017

· Winner of the Esad Osmanovski Memorial Cup in The Netherlands

· 5th place on the Terborg tournament in The Netherlands

· Best team on the Tema youth tournament in Ghana

· Transfer of striker of the academy to KVC Westerlo in Belgium

Achievements 2016

· 4th place on the NextGen tournament in The Netherlands

