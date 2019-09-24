Atta-Mills Institute Visits South Korea Demilitarized Zone

Aa part of the just-ended International Conference on Global Peace and Development Cooperation held in Seoul, South Korea, the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), had the opportunity to be part of a Team arrow-headed by the Geneva Institute for Leadership and Public Policy (GILPP), to visit South Korea’s Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

It would be recalled that Rainbow Radio reported last week that the Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute, Mr. Samuel Koku Anyidoho, was in Geneva, as the AMI continues to gain International acceptance due to the unsoiled image of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Speaking exclusively to Rainbow Radio, Koku Anyidoho said that ” it was an exhilarating experience to have been part of the Team which was led by Hal Jones, President of the Geneva Institute for Leadership and Public Policy, to make such a historic visit to South Korea’s DMZ”.

The Atta-Mills Institute is certainly breaking new grounds as far as Public Policy Advocacy is concerned.

