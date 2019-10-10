Atta-Mills Institute joins Coalition to push for a law against CSE, LGBT agenda

This morning, at the auditorium of the Calvary Methodist Church close to the Office of the Electoral Commission, the Atta-Mills Institute joined the Coalition For Proper Sexual Human Rights & Family Values (made up of the Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Pentecostal Council of Churches, Coalition of Muslim Council of Ghana & Traditional Leaders), for a Press Briefing detailing the deeper dangerous ends of the unacceptable Comprehensive Sexuality Education policy.

A Resolution was passed to ensure that an appropriate Legal Regime is put in place to ensure that the Nation’s Interest takes precedence over parochial political party interests.

The Coalition stated emphatically that the CSE will be an election 2020 issue and that all political parties will have to declare their stance in their manifestos.

The Coalition also called for the government to immediately burn all printed documents related to the CSE.

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning is the Executive Secretary of the Coalition and Apostle Opoku-Nyina is the Chairman of the Coalition

Prior to the media engagement, the Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Koku Anyidoho urged Ghanaians to put up a strong resistance against the planned introduction of the “satanic agenda”.

In his view, the introduction of the CSE has the tendency to break down down society because it portrays bad values.

Ghana and the United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organization launched the CSE program this year in a bid to empower adolescents and young people to deepen their scope of existing activities to attain a CSE.

Known as the Our right, Our lives, Our Future (O³), CSE is supported by the governments of Sweden and Ireland.

It is being implemented in Ghana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe for the effective delivery of quality comprehensive sexuality programs.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

