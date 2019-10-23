Ato Forson throws bible verse at Ursula over brothel slam

The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency, Ato Forson has reacted to the strong-worded statement from the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu over his letter he wrote to her over the Communications Service Tax (CST).

“Under The Revenue Administration Act 2009 (Act 791), the administration and management of tax revenues reside in the Ghana Revenue Authority and CST Act 2019 does not apply the principles of the Value Added Tax VAT).

“From the two Acts, the Minister for Communications does not have the powers to issue an administrative order on how a tax policy should be implemented; and secondly, the CST cannot be treated in the same way VAT is treated. The issuance of the directive is, therefore, an illegal act and should be withdrawn with immediate effect,” the MP noted in a statement

However, in response, the communications minister said her colleague lawmaker has no right to offer her advice on how to do her job.

” If I want lessons in good morals, I will certainly not go to the brothel for it”.

But in a reaction, Ato Forson asked the Minister to learn to be civil in her speech as a public servant.

”Folks, for the avoidance of doubt, these are the main issues I raised in my letter to the communications minister!

I had hoped that I could engage in a decent discourse with her as public officers who occupy transient positions only at the pleasure of the people we are expected to serve with decorum and honour, but it wasn’t to be. Guided by Colossians 4:6, (NIV) “Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone,” I refuse to join her in her brothel,” he wrote.

