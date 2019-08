US rapper ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, has been found guilty of assault during a Stockholm brawl and given a suspended sentence.

The 30-year-old was involved in a fight in the Swedish capital at the end of June.

He spent nearly a month in custody before being released ahead of the verdict.

Two members of ASAP Rocky’s entourage, Bladimir Corniel and David Rispers, were found guilty of the same charge.

Source: BBC

