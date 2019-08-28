Arrest & prosecute suspended CEO of PPA over ‘Donkomi’-NDC roars

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded dismissal of the suspended CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. A. Adjei following the latest expose by Manasseh Azure Awuni dubbed ‘Donkomi’ (Contracts for Sale).

Describing his involvement through his Talent Discovery Limited (TDL) in the expose, the NDC says the suspension handed the CEO for ‘’his egregious crime, was mild.

The NDC through its National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi ids also demanding the immediate dissolution of the PPA Board ‘’for complicity, and abetment of his heinous crime, or for sleeping on the their job’’.

‘’Furthermore, we ask why the Governing Board of PPA, an accomplice in this grand corruption is still in place? It is important to state, that the suspension of the CEO of PPA is meaningless unless it is linked to the immediate dissolution of the PPA Board. We say this because, it was the PPA Board which despite knowing that Mr. A. B Adjei is a shareholder of TDL, went ahead to approve the award of as many as 14 contracts to the company under restricted tender in flagrant disregard for the Public Procurement Law and in contravention of all acceptable principles of fairness and openness.’’

It is the view of the NDC that a forensic investigation into the matter will further unravel all the hidden facts surrounding the case.

Sammy Gyamfi who was addressing the media at the party’s Moment of Truth demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mr. A.B Adjei, as well as other officials of TDL such as the General Manager, Directors and other stakeholders of the company.

‘’Anything short of the above decisive actions will go a long way to fortify wide public opinion which was recently amplified by Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, [that] the corruption under President Akufo-Addo is the worst ever, and that President Akufo-Addo will go down as the most corrupt president in Ghana’s history.’’

The NDC is also questioning why the Procurement Minister, and relevant officers in charge of procurement in the Ministries of Works and Housing, Roads and Highways, Education, Special Development Initiative, and Heads of COCOBOD, Ghana Water Company Limited, the Bank of Ghana were still at post.

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has suspended from office, with immediate effect, the Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. AB Adjei.

This follows the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled “Contracts for Sale”.

President Akufo-Addo has, subsequently, referred the allegations involving conflict of interest to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the Office of Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.

The President has also notified the Chairperson of the Board of the PPA to ensure that Mr AB Adjei hands over his office expeditiously to Mr. Frank Mante, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the PPA.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

