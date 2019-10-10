Armed robbers tormenting us-Kasoa residents

Residents at Kasoa Amanfrom Top Town have appealed to the Kasoa Divisional police command to intensify patrols in the area as activities of armed robbers soar.

According to the residents, recent armed robbery cases there, some of which have led to the shooting of some residents have left them in fear.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio’s Nana Yaw Asare, the residents said they are attacked especially in the evening, and robbed of their valuables.

They are therefore calling on the President as well as other leaders in the area to deal with the issue.

By: Rashiid Obodai Provencal

