Apostolic Minister Speaks The Mind of MCE

The Osu District Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (C.A.C.) International, Rev. Dr. George Asante has admonished Ghanaians to be conscious of self-defence and security.

The minister of the gospel was asked about what individuals need done to forgo falling victim to kidnapping, a canker that is scaring Ghana in recent days.

In his answer, Rev. Dr. Asante said no one could have a preferred safety and security that the kind provided by oneself.

He said this during a free health screening exercise for the Osu community as part of activities marking the district’s 2019 edition of The Dove Conference on the theme, ‘’The Kingdom at the C.A.C., Osu – Accra’’.

He added, usual health screening helps in informed health decision and urged all to take it serious.

MCE for Ga North, Madam Gertrude Naa Ankrah

Hon. G. N. Ankrah had earlier in July, 2019 entreated residents be security conscious and take matters of their personnel security seriously.

“There is no better safety and security than the one you give yourself. The state cannot provide one (1) police officer for each citizen. Were this possible, the officer will at a point take some rest”, she had said.

The MCE was of the view that even if the state can afford deploying a police officer for each citizen, it still rely with such individuals to be conscious about their personal safety and security first.



Miss Ankrah was commemorating her first year in office as MCE of the new municipality with stock taking of what her team has managed to do so far. It was also to set the assembly’s priority right and how to nurture them to the benefit of the people.

The occasion observed together with Nii Adjaben Ankrah II, Chief of Otublohum Dadebana his elders with Nii Ankrah II, the traditional council was poised to aid government reach its expectations and yield good results in every good step for the sake of the people.

He ceased the storm at a report that staff members of the assembly lack accommodation within the municipality.

Again, the current office block is a rented one and that the assembly is aimed at erecting a permanent one. At this, Nii Ankrah II pledged to offer a parcel of land for such project and added that accommodation for workers within the jurisdiction shall also be thought through.



Blessing the MCE for her sacrifice to serve, the chief promised his possible support and asked the constituents to cooperate in the interest of all.



Coordinating Director, Dr. Ahmed Rufai Ibrahim spoke about the need to have systems and structures in place to deal with garbage for improved sanitation in the area and beyond.



He hints as a new assembly with a chunk of developmental challenges, it is on mobilizing data with the assistance of assemblymen and other key stakeholders to know the way forward to achieving the goals of the assembly.

By: Daniel Asuku

