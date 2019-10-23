Any man who hates women who make-up is a ”big fool”-Counselor Lutterodt

Controversial marriage counselor, Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, popularly known as Counselor Lutterodt, has stated emphatically that any man who does not like his woman to make-up is a fool.

”Quote me everywhere. Any man who does not allow a woman to make-up is a big fool.

He was speaking on a range of issues and his work as a marriage counselor.

According to contrary to claims that he is a nuisance and controversial, he is an anointed and gazetted man of God.

He told Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that persons who insult him do so out of ignorance.

In his view, men who spoil women with money would never go broke but have their wealth increased in multiple measures.

Describing as painful how he broke his virginity, the counselor said he had his first sexual encounter at age 31.

He disclosed to the host he dated 31 ladies but they never saw his manhood.

He suggested women who have sex before marriage, are prostitutes.

He said ”you are a fool to make babies when you are not ready or married”.

”If you are practising ‘ashawo’ don’t have a child. You are a fool to do that”.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

