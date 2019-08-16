Another lady kidnapped in T’di has escaped from kidnappers

A young girl by name Edem has escaped from the hands of suspected kidnappers.



The lady narrated to eyewitnesses that the unknown men kidnapped her from Takoradi into a taxi Thursday evening.



Rainbow Radio’s Mrs. Salomeh Afriyie who witnessed the narration of the young lady, said the victim, an apprentice learning how to sew had closed from work and was heading home when suddenly some young men pounced on her covered her mouth with a handkerchief and drove off in the taxi.



According to her, the victim said she recovered only to realize she was lying in a bush.



She said the victim then managed to pick a car to Mallam junction where she confronted some traders and asked where was and was told she was at Mallam Junction.



‘’The girl was shaking and confused because she had no idea where she was. And so she asked people around and was told she was at Mallam Junction. She then narrated how she was kidnapped by the men in the taxi from Takoradi where she had closed from work and was heading home,’’ Auntie May said.



She added that the lady was then handed over to the Mallam Police Station where an investigation into the matter has started.



‘’The victim was confused and shaking. After she had narrated her story, we handed her over to the police.’’



Auntie May said some of the eyewitnesses doubted the sorry. However, after a few calls, the parents of the lady confirmed that she was declared missing after she failed to come after closing from work.



She indicated the parents had also reported the incident to the police and were currently on their way to Accra to reunite with Edem.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal





