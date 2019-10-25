Angry mob set brothels ablaze in Kumasi over stabbing of ‘Tupac’

An angry mob have razed down brothels in a popular red-light district in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region capital.

The angry mob took the action over the alleged stabbing to death of a 20-year-old man identified only as ‘Tupac’ at one of the brothels.

Rainbow Radio gathered that the 20-year old man was allegedly attacked by some female sex workers after he had patronised their services.

The youth stormed the Sokoban Wood Village in the Kumasi Metropolis Thursday morning with cudgels to avenge their friend, our reporter Kwabena Amoateng said.

Police and firefighters were deployed to the scene to intervene in the melee. Police also picked up some persons in connection with the incident.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

