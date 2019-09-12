Amidu sues AG over failure to retrieve €47m judgment debt paid Waterville

The Special

Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has sued the Attorney General and construction firm,

Waterville, over a €47,365,624 judgement debt in his personal capacity as a

private citizen.

He wants the Supreme Court to impress on the

Attorney General to comply with a judgement debt retrieval order directed

at the Government of Ghana and the company in 2013.

The

Supreme Court on June 14, 2013, directed the Government of Ghana to retrieve a

judgement debt paid Waterville totalling €47,365,624.

Martin Amidu, a former Attorney General, who dragged Waterville to court, argued that the company had no contract with the government of Ghana but yet made claims for the payment of the money.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

