Amidu sues AG over failure to retrieve €47m judgment debt paid Waterville
The Special
Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has sued the Attorney General and construction firm,
Waterville, over a €47,365,624 judgement debt in his personal capacity as a
private citizen.
He wants the Supreme Court to impress on the
Attorney General to comply with a judgement debt retrieval order directed
at the Government of Ghana and the company in 2013.
The
Supreme Court on June 14, 2013, directed the Government of Ghana to retrieve a
judgement debt paid Waterville totalling €47,365,624.
Martin Amidu, a former Attorney General, who dragged Waterville to court, argued that the company had no contract with the government of Ghana but yet made claims for the payment of the money.