Amasaman residents had access to pipe-borne water after I was appointed-MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ga West, Mr. Clement Wilkinson, has said until he was appointed, the 57 communities in Amasaman had no access to pipe-borne water.

Speaking in an interview on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the MCE said the communities struggled to have access to portable water but the situation was far better compared to the past.

He said ’’residents of Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality now have access to potable water as a result of water services extended there by the Accra West Region of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).’

He disclosed the community did not have an office for the Ghana Water Company, but he has managed to get the water company an office in the community.

‘’You can go to the community and verify for yourself. When I took over office, the community did not have a water company office. They had no access to portable water. However, I have managed to change the situation.’’ He touted.

He said residents would be required to register at a cost GHc5 to have water extended to their homes with commercial companies paying GHc10.

He was however quick to add that the distance for the extension would determine the extra cost the residents and companies would pay.

He said health facilities in the area were depending on ground water; a situation, which he said, hampered healthcare delivery.

According to him, the extension of water to the Municipality was done during the latter part of 2018 and the Company has opened a new District Office, close to the Works Department of the Municipal Assembly, to attend to the water needs of the people

‘’Within two years, I have worked so hard to bring relief to the residents.’’

He said the extension would go beyond Amasaman to other communities in the municipality.

‘’When you talk about development, it requires that you address the challenges of your people. That is what I have done,’’ he said.

Oduman he said has benefitted from a hospital that manages all general cases including surgery.

His intention is to construct 18 classroom blocks in the municipality to give a facelift and improve the quality of learning and teaching.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

