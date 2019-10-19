AMA SUPPORTS PWDs; URGES THEM TO STAY OFF THE STREET

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has distributed working tools and capital to 130 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) within the metropolis to empower them economically.

The items which are the first batch to be presented for the year included: 65 chest freezers, 3 laptops, 10 refrigerators, 9 shoe grinding machines, 25 bags of charcoal as well as 12 industrial sewing machines, an amount of GH₵2000 start-up capital for mobile money vending and agribusiness.

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who presented the items at a brief ceremony in Accra on Friday, said it was the aim of President Nana to leave no one behind as he strives to improve the lot of Ghanaians hence the increase of the district assembly common fund from 2 to 3 per cent in order to reach out to more PWDs and empower them.

He said the government hopes to support all PWDs and build their capacities, to become economically independent and productive in society and urged them to stay off the streets begging for arms.

He assured that a team from the Assembly would continue monitoring beneficiaries who received items to ensure that the items were put to good use.

Mayor Sowah disclosed that the AMA had begun collecting data all PWDs within its jurisdiction calling on all who had not been registered to visit the nearest Sub Metro in order to be captured.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) were also present to register people who had not registered for the insurance.

