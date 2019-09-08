General News

Akufo-Addo to outline major strides in corruption fight

0

President Akufo-Addo is expected to announce major strides in the government’s corruption fight, when he meets members of the Bar on Monday, September 9.

The President campaigned in 2016 on a platform of ensuring that the national exercise to curb corruption is bolstered especially with his personal record of incorruptibility and his commitment to strengthening the institutions responsible for aiding the fight against corruption. 

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, at a news briefing on Sunday in Techiman in the Bono East Region said, upon assuming office, President Akufo-Addo has undertaken a number of measures aimed at fulfilling this commitment.

Oppong Nkrumah major strides

He said in recent months the President has also taken actions against persons perceived to have been involved in acts associated with corruption.

You might also like..

XENO Attacks: Condemnation not enough-STRANEK

You’ve deceived us with it is in the pipeline &…

“At the Annual Bar Conference in Takoradi on Monday, a platform where practitioners in law and justice will gather, the President will account for how he has handled the anti-corruption agenda and spell out outstanding steps in ensuring that his outstanding commitments on the subject, see fruition,” he said. 

Oppong Nkrumah major strides

Mr Nkrumah said the government expects that all stakeholders will continue their commitment to fighting corruption and assist in strengthening state institutions that lead the charge.

“Government also expects that the anti-corruption fight will focus on verifiable facts rather than conjecture and suspicion paving a way for tangible [and] verifiable action,” the Ofoase Ayirebi legislator added.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

XENO Attacks: Condemnation not enough-STRANEK

General News

You’ve deceived us with it is in the pipeline & yet our road is…

General News

HRRG CEO accepted to Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa Financial Journalism Program

General News

President Akufo-Addo Consoles Zimbabwe On Robert Mugabe’s Death

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: