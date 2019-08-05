Ahamadiyya Muslim Mission to build a modern Tech. Institute in each African Country

The Ahamadiyya Muslim Mission is to build one modern technical institute in each African country to help indigenes improve upon the quality of life.

These institutions are expected to help train quality engineers and architects to help find solutions to peculiar needs of the identified deprived communities.

The disclosure was made by Chairman of IAAAE-European Chapter, Akram Ahmedi, at the just ended Jalsa Salana, the annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association in the United Kingdom.

Mr Ahmedi said the spiritual leader of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim mission, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has directed that the technical institutes be established to further enhance the humanitarian works the international Association of Ahmaddi Architects and engineers does on the African continent.

Mr Ahmedi said the first of such has started in Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso and work on it was progressing steadily.

He said the Ahmadiyya mission finds it difficult to talk when people live in hardships and cannot find help.

He indicated the members of the IAAAE’s desire to help out.

He said the Mission has got strong links with Africa and their hearts always bleeds when they see deprivation and poverty.

He said one of the prime jobs given to them by the Khalifa (Caliph) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, was to make sure that they bring water to the remotest part of Africa and electricity.

Currently, there are over 3,000 villages that have benefited from water projects across the globe and also, there are about 600 villages where we have brought electricity to the people of Africa.

He indicated the idea was snot just to provide these projects but efforts were underway to train local residents in these communities to undertake the projects.

‘’We are not just proving these aspects but then, we are also trying to ensure that we bring up local communities who would be able to do this work, and in that regard, His Holiness directed us to build a technical college. So we’re going to have a technical college in each African country so that good artisans; people like carpenters, technicians, welders; all of them are given proper training in Africa so that they can give us quality work.’’

They do so by volunteering their time and resources to help deprived communities in Africa, he noted further.

Going by it’s tenet of having love for all and hatred for none, the IAAAE has in the past 20 years provided 3000 villages across Africa with potable water through the construction of wells and the provision of water pumps.

The Association has also provided over 600 communities with electricity.

Top of Form

Bottom of Form

About Jalsa Salana

The Annual Conference (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK is a unique three-day event that brings together more than 38,000 participants from 115 countries. Parliamentarians, diplomats, religious leaders and professionals from across the world and from all walks of life address the gathering, the purpose of which is to foster unity between humanity, and with our Creator.

A special feature of this conference is that it is blessed by the presence of His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (may Allah be his Helper), the Head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. He addresses the conference on each of the three days, providing invaluable insights into the application of religious teachings to our spiritual, moral and material wellbeing.

A unique 3 day event that brings together more than 38,000 participants from 115 countries to increase religious knowledge and promote peace.

The community is now established in more than 207 countries, spearheading an international effort to promote the true message of Islam. It also leads a global peace campaign to champion respect and human rights for all. The UK chapter of the community was established in 1913 and now has over 130 branches, making it one of the oldest established Muslim communities in the UK.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

