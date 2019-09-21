Agyapong’s fabrications & figment of his fevered imaginations

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described scurrilous the allegations by Kennedy Agyapong that he had a hand in the death of the late J.B Danquah Adu.

Mr. Mahama through his aide, Jouyce Bawa Mogtari asked Ghanaians to ignore the “rants of Kennedy Agyapong”.

Below is the full statement

The attention of the leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, former President John Dramani Mahama, has been drawn to yet another set of scurrilous statements made by a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, on Net2 TV seeking to link him to the unfortunate death of J.B. Danquah Adu, a former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North.

While President Mahama does not intend to lend any dignity to the usual rants of Kennedy Agyapong, I am instructed to deny all the claims he made on his tv station, seeking as always to denigrate the person and reputation of the former president. There is no iota of truth in the allegations, they are complete fabrications and figment of fevered imaginations.

It makes no logical sense that a man who has tried all these years to denigrate the person of the former President, would have such information and will for almost three years since his party has been in office not present it to the investigative authorities?

This is the same person who over the years has made similar scurrilous allegations against other persons he has accused with the same offence. Where did this new information he claims to have, come from?

Ghanaians are today confronted, in their daily lives, with high cost of living, job losses, collapsing businesses, depreciating incomes, poor governance by Nana Akufo-Addo and a state of insecurity at very monumental levels. Ghanaians are looking for solutions to their problems.

Therefore, Mr. Agyapong and his party should concentrate their energies on dealing with these problems and stop trying to divert attention.

President Mahama remains focused on advocating an alternative and sincere working government and would urge the good people of Ghana to treat the vituperations of Mr. Agyapong with utmost contempt.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide

Saturday, September 21, 2019.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

