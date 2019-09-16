Adeiso SHS decries accommodation & water crisis as fresh students report

Students posted at the Adeiso Senior High School have started reporting today (Monday).

Rainbow Radio’s Prince Collins Bening who was at the school reported that the exercise was going on smoothly.

He indicated the school reopened last week with a number of students reporting.

Teaching according to him will start today (Monday).

However, the headmaster of the school has said two major challenges confronting the school are accommodation and water.

He told our reporter the schools struggling to manage the huge number of students due to lack of enough boarding facilities.

He added that the school has also been faced with acute water shortage, a situation he described as disturbing.

Some 490,000 students qualified for free Senior High School policy which is in its third year of implementation.

They qualified out of the 514,215 students whose results were released to the GES from West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The government has also set aside approximately ¢195m to cover the first-term bill for SHS students.

Out the figure, ¢61 million which is 20% of feeding amount for third-year students has been released.

A further ¢14 million is expected to be wired next week to take care of the purchase of perishable foods.

Another ¢85m has been earmarked to pay fees of second-year students and ¢95million for fresh students in the first year. These monies, he said will be disbursed next week.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

