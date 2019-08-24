Actor, Dumelo wins Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC primaries

Actor John Dumelo has won he parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

The actor, on Saturday, annexed the mandate to represent the Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020 elections.

Mr Dumelo won the race with 758 votes to beat Madam Afua Dogboe after counting was completed.

Madam Afua Dogboe garnered 99 votes out of the 859 votes cast of with two ballots rejected.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

