Activisa advocates for Girl Child Education in Northern Ghana

Females constitute more than 51 per cent of the entire Ghanaian population and, so education should be a prerequisite for them to be able to significantly contribute to the development aspirations of Ghana.

It is believed that when this section of the population is properly educated, they will make immense contribution in terms of our health, social and economic development more than we have today.

To achieve this, Activista a youth driven organization in the Northern region has held a community durber to sensitise parents on the need for girl child education as part of their activities for this third quarter of the year.

Speaking to our reporter at event the northern regional secretary for the group Mr. Issahaku Abdul-Latif said they plan to have engagements with parents and students to sensitise them on the importance of girl child education and the need to empower girls through education.

“We did our pilot communities and we realized that coming to Yong dakpem yili will help us a lot, because looking at the rate at which young girls drop out of school in our northern sector is very high . Most especially the rural communities. So we are not only paying much focus on Yong dakpem yili but we have selected a number of communities.” He explained.

Meanwhile The Treasurer of the group Miss Mariam Yakubu underscored the need to educate the girl child saying, educating the girl child to guarantees her her financial independence and improves on her health and economic stability.

“You find out that, there are certain communities that their girls are liabilities to them because they feel the girls place is the kitchen.

I am a good example of this because my parents didn’t leave me to the kitchen,they kept me to school, now I work and earn my salary, and I won’t be a burden to my family.”

Miss Mariam admonished that, any girl who has the intention to go into headpoting (kayaye) because they think that will fetch them quick money should have a rethink because that money is not sustainable.

“For instance I am a teacher and I take my salary at the end of the month, I won’t look at the face of any man or my dad to give me money to spend for my up keep because my salary is sustainable.”

She implored the parents to encourage their wards to come to school so that they can be successful people in future and secure their families and communities too.

The Yong Dakpem Yilli community chairman Mr. Amadu Amadu thanked Activista for the sensitisation and revealed that the the community will soon implement a bylaw that prohibits parents from allowing their children especially the girls go in to the headpoter (Kayaye) venture.

Activista as the name suggest, is a youth movement formed by Action Aid Ghana and operates in areas where Action Aid also operates in with support from Action Aid and it’s partners such as Songtaba and NORSAAC and do have partnership program with them as well.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

