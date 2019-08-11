Acting IGP interdicts 2 officers over missing service rifle

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has interdicted two Police officers over a missing service rifle under their custody.

The interdicted officers are are Superintendent Mr Edward Tetteh, the Abokobi/Ayimensah District Commander and C/Inspector Christopher Bekor, the Akporman Manna station officer.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Administration.

The statement, which was signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, David Eklu, said the rifle went missing at the Akporman-Manna Police post which is under the Adenta Division.

It further indicated that the incident is being investigated at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

The release also noted that the acting IGP

has further directed the Police Professional and Standard Bureau (PPSB) to investigate the conduct of the interdicted officers.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

