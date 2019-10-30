Accra needs re-planning to end perennial flooding-Planner

Physical planner of Ayeyi City Estates-a real Estate Comapny, Mr. Mark Kwaku Adonteng has predicted worse flooding situations in the capital should we fail to take concrete steps to address planning.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, the planner said within the natural setting, we need proper drainage systems to address the perenial flooding in Accra.

He said we need drainage systems that could have water pass through them.

He said since independence we have depended on the Odaw drainage, but our poor human attitudes has led to the drainage being chocked with waste, a situation leading to serious crisis anytime it rains.

He reiterated that Accra needs re-planning but stressed on the need for the public to desist from dumping waste into gutters and drains or be ready to face the consequences thereafter.

According to him, the country’s capital needs to be planned and properly maintained.

Parts of the capital was submerged in water when it rained continuously for over four hours yesterday, 28th October 2019.

Kumasi Casualties

A total of 12 children have lost their lives when they were swept away by flash floods, over the past two months in Kumasi.

The Ashanti Regional National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has confirmed the figure.

According to NADMO, the latest incident occurred on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Moshie Zongo in Kumasi, involving an 11-year old girl, who perished in an attempt to cross a bridge on her way back from school in the evening.

The latest incident saw most parts of Kumasi flooded, especially, flood-prone areas, including Sawaba, Moshie Zongo, Aboabo Number Two, Atonsu and Anloga Junction.

