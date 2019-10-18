Accra hosts High-level Roundtable Workshop on Urban Resources and Circular Development

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra has stated that the city of Accra was approaching waste management in multiple ways, intending to reduce waste to landfill by 50% by the year 2025.

According to him, waste management is a key priority, and that the city authority is employing sensitization on the by-laws and proper waste disposal practices, construction of improved waste transfer and treatment plants, as well as the extension of sewerage networks, particularly to schools and public spaces.

Mohammed Adjei Sowah said this on Monday at the opening of a 2-day high-Level African Roundtable Workshop on Urban Resources and Circular Development in Accra under the auspices of the ICLEI “Local Governments for Sustainability”, in association with the “African Circular Economy Network (ACEN)” and supported by GIZ.

“Accra aims to be a world leader in climate-safe development and circular development, which together will position the city as a vibrant cultural and economic hub and this vision can only be achieved through knowledge exchange and sharing resources, so we invite our fellow African cities to join in our vision,” he said.

“The circular economy promotes the minimization of waste and making bold choices about the materials that we use. It requires investment in renewable energy, and in new forms of economic activity, such as sharing ideas, virtual interactions and regeneration of the environment, which supports our economy in the first place. When we can’t reduce our consumption, or change the way we do business, we can at least make sure we reuse, repair, retrofit, and finally, recycle our goods – retaining as much value in these resources as possible, “he added.

He pointed out that the circular economy holds great potential for reimagining cities and that with the right strategic focus and resourcing, we can generate wealth from our waste.

He explained that the circular economy also holds the answer to addressing climate challenges, through reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, improvement of cities resilience through localizing resource and regeneration of urban greenery urging cities to take swift climate action to contribute to global wellbeing and safety.

Vincent de Paul Kayanja, Mayor of Entebbe Municipal Council of Uganda on his part expressed concerns over the rate at which African cities were growing in the context of limited resources, and pressure to reduce our carbon emissions and environmental impact.

He said the concepts of inclusive and circular development were simple, but its practice requires strategic thinking, strong leadership, committed technical officers, and deep engagement with multiple stakeholders.

“There is a statement across many cities on our continent: that “Planning follows development.” We have an innovative and flexible people, who are ready to build their homes and lives where it suits them. Many of them provide services where the government cannot or does not. We have businesses and developers, who do not follow our plans or regulations, yet who are contributors to our urban economies. So, our physical planning, policies, regulation and enforcement must become innovative and flexible to include informal workers and to keep up with, and promote development. We must become proactive in our approaches,” he added.

