Ablakwa wins primaries with 96% in North Tongu

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament North Tongu Constituency, Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa has been retained as candidate for the constituency.

The candidate won the race by a landslide victory with nearly 96% of the votes.

The Minority’s Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs polled 1043 votes representing 96.75% whereas his contender William Mawuli Adado polled 35 votes representing 3.25%.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings has also retained her candidacy in the Korley Klottey constituency. polling 240 votes.

Meanwhile, the MP for Kumbungu Constituency, Ras Mubarak has been dfeated in the just ended parliamentary primaries.

Ras Mubarak who is a farmer, freelance media publicist and a politician, lost the bid to Dr. Hamza Adam who polled 401 votes.

The MP managed to poll 273 votes whereas Mr. Baba polled 81 votes.

Nine (9) votes were rejected.

Dr. Hamza is a senior lecturer and the Head of the Faculty of Agribusiness and Communication Sciences at the University for Development Studies (UDS).

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

