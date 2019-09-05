A 24-Hour Reflection On The Termination Of My Appointment As NYA Deputy CEO-Bright Kwabena Acheampong Writes

A 24-hour reflection on the termination of my appointment on a letter signed by the Hon. Minister for Youth & Sports is enough time for me to reflect, rebuild, especially so that, I was not given a hearing on the matter.

To safeguard the Party and Government from an impending danger, I did not only act by informing the Sector Minister but also serve as a Whistle Blower, who per the law needs to protected at all times.

In fact and indeed, this is not the first time that I and my colleague deputy, blew the whistle in a decision that the then CEO, NYA, Emmanuel Asigri has unilaterally executed which frowns of basic PFM Act and that of Procurement Act.

It should be noted that as a Deputy in charge of Programs and Operations, I got to read a copy of the MOU between NYA & Prefos a week to the first batch of the training Program, and in most of the meetings I raised issues with it.

I have questioned why we were in a rush especially so that, we ( NYA) have not to signed an agreement with the Local Government Ministry for a Trainee’s to be absorbed by them after the training Program.

At the time that the Hon Minister appeared at the Audit hearing of the Ministry, the Hon, Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP) , knew that the first batch of the training has been done, meanwhile he reported that, the Ministry through the NYA, was about to train Youth to help in the maintenance of our Street light across the country.

The underlisted aberration came to light in more than 3 meetings related to the NYA Prefos matter, which was chaired by the sector Minister;

1. The Board did not approve before payment and first batch of training was done.

2. I advised that, we hold on and deal with all the other arrangements leading to a Mega launch of the Program

3. Payment Vouchers were not approved by the designated officer ( DCEO, NYA, F & A, then)

4. The cost per training was on the high side

5. Entity have not sat on it for onwards referral to Central Tender based on the figures involved.

6. The Procurement Director ill-advised.

With the above I wish to state unequivocally that, as far as Payment, Approval and figures were concern, I sent my strongest disapproval to the Program except the idea in all meetings that was held.

I wish finally to thank the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Honour done me, for the past 2 and a half years.

