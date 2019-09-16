4 Missing T’di Girls confirmed dead after DNA test
The
four-missing Takoradi girls have been confirmed dead after the police conducted
a DNA test to establish the identities of discovered human remains few weeks
ago.
Acting
Inspector General of Police James Oppong-Boanuh made the disclosure at a press
briefing Monday evening.
He confirmed the
death of the missing girls; Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson
and Priscilla Blessing Bentum.
This brings to a
closure the over-one year search for the missing girls.
The
Below is the statement from the Police
“A few minutes ago,
officers of the Ghana Police service informed 4 families in Takoradi in the
Western Region of Ghana that DNA test conducted on some human remains
discovered into the course of police investigations into the disappearance 4
missing girls have turned positive, as the remains of the girls. The Ghana
Police service has with regret informed the families that the remains of Ruth
Abakah, Priscilla Kuranchie, Ruth Love Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum.”
“Investigations now
establish that the girls were victims of a serial kidnapping and murdering
syndicate that operated in the Takoradi area.”
“While for various reasons we were unsuccessful in obtaining and action on accurate actionable intelligence in good time to enable us rescue the girls, we believe that the arrest of the culprits has effectively thwarted the ability of this syndicate to have continued with further kidnappings and murders.”
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal