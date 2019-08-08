General News

24,000 people registered multiple times during limited registration- EC

0

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has discovered multiple registration in the recently held limited registration exercise.

The EC says it discovered the names of some 24,000 persons who registered multiple times.

After the exercise, the EC disclosed it registered about 1.2 million people.

However, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoo said investigations conducted by the electoral body discovered over 24,000 cases of multiple registration.

You might also like..

Prez declares Monday a holiday

Mepom residents demand speed ramps

He said the names would be expunged from the register because the law is explicitly clear on the matter.

“The law is clear that if you do multiple registration your name should be deleted and we should prosecute you.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Prez declares Monday a holiday

General News

Mepom residents demand speed ramps

General News

House of Chiefs worried over increasing rate of scandals & corruption

General News

President Akufo-Addo Leaves For Angola On 2-Day Official Visit

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: