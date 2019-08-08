24,000 people registered multiple times during limited registration- EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has discovered multiple registration in the recently held limited registration exercise.

The EC says it discovered the names of some 24,000 persons who registered multiple times.

After the exercise, the EC disclosed it registered about 1.2 million people.

However, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaicoo said investigations conducted by the electoral body discovered over 24,000 cases of multiple registration.

He said the names would be expunged from the register because the law is explicitly clear on the matter.

“The law is clear that if you do multiple registration your name should be deleted and we should prosecute you.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

