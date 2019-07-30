23 ‘victims’ of Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-election sue gov’t

Twenty-three individuals who suffered some form of injuries in the Ayawaso-West Wuogon constituency by-election have sued the government.

The 23 have sued government over what they have referred to as the abuse of their fundamental human rights.

They are demanding for a compensation of GHc5.75 million among other reliefs.

The suit was filed at the Human Rights Division of the High Court.

Each applicant is seeking Gh₵250,000 as compensation.

The applicants alleged that the National Security team deployed to the by-election assaulted them leading them to suffer various forms of injuries.

The January 31, 2019 held by-election was characterised by violence and shooting incident at the residence of the NDC candidate, Delali Brempong.

A commission chaired by Justice Emile Short was set up to probe the matter.

The commission has since completed and submitted its report to the President but contents of the report were yet to be published.

Presenting the report to President Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 14th March, 2019, the Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Emile Short, was confident that “you (President Akufo-Addo) will find these findings and recommendations useful in shaping reforms for the future”.

He thanked the President “for this initiative, and commend your resolve to stamp out the evil of electoral violence from our politics.”

On his part, President Akufo-Addo thanked the Members of the Commission, and all others associated with its work, for agreeing to provide this service to the people of our country.

“The circumstances under which the unfortunate incident occurred might have proved somewhat difficult for others, but you did not hesitate to accept the assignment and the work that you have done has been in the public domain. The whole country has seen the transparent nature of the proceedings and we have all followed it, obviously with great care and attention. I am happy that at long last it has come to an end,” he said.

The President assured that “the findings and the recommendations that have been made will, of course, be given the greatest attention by me and the members of my government.”

He continued, “We have a responsibility of ensuring the maintenance of law and order in our country and that responsibility is not one that can be abdicated on any occasion, so to the extent that this commission can help us, its findings and recommendations can help us advance the course of law and order in our country, I welcome it. It will be the subject of close study.”



The MP for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George was also assaulted in the process.