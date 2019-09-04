2019 Cocoa Day launched with a call on journalists to be circumspect in reportage

The

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOD) in collaboration with stakeholders in the cocoa

industry has launched the 2019 Cocoa Day.

The 2019 Cocoa Day is under the theme:

‘’Sustainable Cocoa Production for Health and Wealth’’.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo said the celebration is marked annually to reinforce our collective commitment to promote cocoa and encourage its consumption regularly.

He said the day

is also an opportunity for stakeholders in the industry to take stock of

activities in the past and also to forecast the way forward.

The day he noted is to also acknowledge the contribution of our cocoa farmers and other stakeholders in the sector.

The 2019 celebration he announced would be held at Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region and in assigning the reason for the decision he said the choice of the region, was because it has produced 11 national best cocoa farmers over the past 25 years with 8 of them still alive.

He said COCOBOD this year decided to shift the focus

on the day to production issues, which normally promotes the consumption of

cocoa.

Activities planned for the day include exhibition to

show the people what the cocoa value chain, grand durbar of chiefs and people,

and cocoa farmers particularly the youth, with President Nana Addo Dankwa

Akufo-Addo as Special Guest of Honour.

To the Ghanaian media, he urged them to be

professional and circumspect in their reportage on cocoa related issues.

Despite commending the media for collaborating with COCOBOD to educate and inform the public on cocoa related activities, the sensationalism on the part of some journalists was not the best, he lamented.

He said journalists must go beyond their personal

interests and report on issues with a sense of nationalism.

He indicated the cocoa plant is a sensitive crop hence

any related issue including production and pricing is sensitive.

He said the Producer

Price Review Committee (PPRC), which is responsible for setting the price for

each season, will be mindful of the need to improve the living standards of

cocoa farmers.

The PPRC is expected

to reach a decision by the end of the current cocoa season and in time for the

upcoming 2019 Cocoa Day, which will be held in Sunyani, on October 1, to open

the 2019/2020 crop season.

President Nana Addo

Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to officially announce the new producer price at

the event.

The crop season

following the immediate upcoming one (2020/2021) will bring into force the

jointly negotiated floor price and Living Income Differentials by Ghana and

Cote d’Ivoire

Chairman

for the occasion and a board member of COCOBOD, Nana

Obeng Akrofi, underscored the need to

get the youth attracted to cocoa farming, to enable the country sustain cocoa

production in the country.

As a cocoa for over the past 38 years, he said he has

not regretted going into cocoa farming because it has transformed his life.

He said cocoa had been the backbone of the economy for over a century and still contributed a quarter of Ghana’s export earnings.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

