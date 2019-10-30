$200 million facility for Accra Resilient & Integrated Development Project gets cabinet’s approval

The Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced at a press briefing that cabinet has approved a $200 million credit facility from the International Development Association(IDA) for the implementation of the Proposed Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project.

The Minister stated at the press briefing that four Ministries are expected to spearhead the project and they include the Ministries of Works and Housing, Sanitation and Water Resources, Zongo Development and Local Government.

“Among their respective roles, the Works and Housing will use its share of the fund to handle drainage of key water outlets including the Odaw River while the Sanitation Ministry will be responsible for the construction of transfer stations and landfill sites”, he said.

According to him, the project is “to improve flood risk management and solid waste management in the Odaw River Basin of the Greater Accra Region and improve access to basic infrastructure and services in the targeted communities within the basin”.

The Information said solid waste management will also be improved under the project with about 500,000 people from low-income communities benefiting from solid waste collection and final disposal capacity improvements.

“The indiscriminate dumping of refuse and the plastic waste menace will also be controlled resulting in the reduction of solid waste that ends up in the ocean also known as marine litter”, he added.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

