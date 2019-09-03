General News

Youth of today don’t care to die in 6 months for quick money-Chief

The Gyasehene of Akyem Asafo in the Eastern Region, Nana Adu Boahen has bemoaned the love for quick money among the youth in Ghana.

Speaking an exclusive interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the traditional ruler was worried young people have resulted in evil means of acquiring wealth at the expense of their lives.

He was worried some youth of today prefer sleeping in coffins and embarking on dangerous adventures all in the name of getting money on a silver platter.

The situation he decried has led many astray with several others losing their lives.

Nana Adu Boahen said some young people don’t care if they should die in six months just be seen as wealthy people.

He underscored the need for the youth of Ghana to focus on working hard, make genuine money and eschew all forms of evil.

The rate of crime, murder among other unlawful activities frowned upon by our traditions has increased due to the love for quick money.

Some parents he also lamented have failed to question how their wards make their money because they are showered with gifts and money.

He appealed to parents to question their children when they discover they’ve become rich overnight.

He further spoke against the abuse of alcohol and hard drugs.

The youth he suggested must stay away from hard drugs and alcohol and rather live responsibly.

By: Rashid Obodai Provenncal

