Your security is guaranteed if you expose corruption-CHRAJ

The Municipal Director for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in the Tano North and South of the Ahafo Region, Mr. Owusu Bediako Appah has admonished Ghanaians to help in the fight against corruption by blowing the cover of corrupt officials.

Mr. Bediako Appah said the fight against corruption is a collective one and should not be bequeathed to a few.

He dared citizens to be bold and report any suspected act of corruption but was quick to add that such reports should be backed by strong evidence and not hearsay.

Speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem’s Kojo Mframa on the sidelines at a durbar on public accountability and environmental governance, he said the Whistle-Blowers Act protects Whistle-Blowers, hence the need for citizens to be courageous and expose corruption.

He explained some are unable to report cases of corruption for fear of being exposed to danger.

But he reassured the public the laws provide for the protection of people who expose corruption.

‘’The fight against corruption is a collective one. We initiated this durbar to inform the people about the need to join the fight against corruption. At CHRAJ, we provide protection and confidential treatment for people who expose corruption. But we also encourage people to ensure whatever they complain about is the truth,’’ he said.

On her part, the Senior Civic Education Officer of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the two municipalities, Georgina Agyaeiwaa, said the establishment will continue to raise consciousness about transparency and responsible governance.

She said taxpayers have the responsibility to name and shame corrupt leaders.

She lamented the lack of transparency on the part of leaders a situation she said breeds poor governance and corruption.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

